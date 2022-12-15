Proctor/Hermantown Wrestling Built on Young Talent

The PH United wrestling team will take the mat this weekend, competing in the Jackhammer Invitational, beginning Saturday.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown wrestling team has two matches under their belts so far and for many on the team it was their first time on the mat in last weekend’s match with Superior.

A good portion of the team has taken a recent interest in the sport, as late as their junior year. Head Coach Eric Mcphee says, their focus right now is building the foundation and getting better as a team.

“We know we’re going to face some tough ranked teams in duels that we’re definitely not favored to win, and that’s okay, as long as we can take away some positives. Scoring takedowns against good opponents, even just fighting off our back, whatever it is,” says McPhee, “We have to readjust our measure of success with our young team, we’re not as much wins, losses focused as much as improvement. A lot of them, it was their some of first matches was the evening and they went out there and gave it 110% and that’s all we can ask.”

