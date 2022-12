Salvation Army of Superior’s Christmas Food Box Distribution Moved To Monday

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Salvation Army in Superior wants to get the word out that it’s closed on Friday due to the weather, which means that the Christmas food box distribution will now be happening on Monday.

They say it’s a popular event.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can follow the Salvation Army of Superior on Facebook for the latest updates.