UW-Eau Claire Men’s Basketball Bests UW-Superior

The Yellowjackets will be back in action, Saturday on the road against UW-Stout, tip off is set for 7 PM.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s basketball team fell to non-conference opponent UW-Eau Claire, 81-62 Thursday night at home.

The Yellowjackets played a tight first half, but the Blugolds rallied in the second half to earn the victory. UWS was led by Senior Josef Fahrenholtz with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

