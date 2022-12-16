C-E-C Girls Hockey Ties in Non-Conference Match-up

The Lumberjacks will be back in action on Tuesday, taking on the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team were pushed into overtime, Friday night with Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

Reese Kuklinski, Emma Welch and Allie Jones each found the net in the second period to pull ahead. The Storm’n Sabres tied the game up in the third period. The clock would run out in overtime,

ending in a 3-3 tie.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action on Tuesday, taking on the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.