City Of Duluth Friday Storm Update

A huge thank you to our plow operators for their continued great work in the face of the historic two-storm event in Duluth. The two-day snow total is the fourth largest in Duluth history, made even more difficult by the moisture content of this thick, heavy, slushy snow, and crews have done incredible work despite that challenge. Crews have been out in full force around the clock this week keeping routes to hospitals and main thoroughfares passable for fire trucks, ambulances, the public, etc.

It’s important to note that the second snow storm ended yesterday late in the morning. During the first storm on Wednesday, crews were out clearing (P1) main roads to maintain access for emergency vehicles, fire trucks, etc. to critical destinations such as hospitals. When they were able, in accordance with the Snow and Ice Policy (found here: https://duluthmn.gov/snow/how-the-city-plows-streets/ ), they moved into residential streets.

Once the second storm arrived on Thursday, with snowfall rates over 1” per hour, they had to reset and return to the (P1) main roads to ensure access for public safety teams and those needing to reach hospitals. Once that storm ended yesterday late in the morning, crews were then able to return to plowing through the priority routes found in the policy.

As that work progresses, they’ll continue plowing roads following the Snow and Ice policy linked above.

To ensure accessibility of sidewalks and the safety of pedestrians, property owners are required to clear sidewalks abutting their property within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall. Property owners who neglect to clear their sidewalks are at risk of property tax assessments for noncompliance. Sidewalk removal requirements are as follows:

• Remove all ice from sidewalks. Sprinkling sand can help prevent people from slipping.

• Pile snow on your yard. It is against the law to shovel snow into streets and alleys.

• If you have a corner property, clear curb cuts at corners and crosswalks to the street gutter.

• Shovel the sidewalks on all sides of your property. The full width of the sidewalk should be clear of snow and ice.

Residents can report sidewalk issues by visiting https://rpr-duluthmn.hub.arcgis.com/. Select the type of complaint as either a public or private sidewalk and complete the rest of the form. Complaints require an exact address to be processed effectively.

We thank our residents for your continued patience throughout these storms. We will continue to provide updates as we are able. To learn more about the City’s snow operations, please visit: www.duluthmn.gov/snow

Please remember:

Pace yourself while shoveling. Use your legs to lift, rather than your back. Take breaks when needed. Make sure to place trash and recycling receptacles 3 feet back from the curb line to ensure they stay out of the way of the plows’ blades.

Pro tip: the sooner you remove the snow left behind at the end of your driveway by the plow blade as it passes your home, the less time it will have to harden and become difficult to move.

Don’t crowd the plow. Snow plows and graders frequently back up with little warning. If you have to drive, leave 10 car lengths between you and the plow, for your safety and theirs.

Sign up for Northland Alert at https://duluthmn.gov/northlandalert/

Stay warm and safe out there, Duluthians!