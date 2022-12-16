City Of Duluth Posts Plowing Update On Social Media Amid Complaints From Residents

DULUTH, Minn. – Snow removal continued for the city of Duluth Friday, four days after the two-part storm hit.

There have been complaints about missed streets, delayed plowing and high snowbanks.

A spokesperson for the city told FOX 21 Friday that no one was available for an on-camera interview to talk about the city’s clean-up efforts.

But the city did post on social media Friday afternoon about storm clean-up efforts.

The post reads in part:

“A huge thank you to our plow operators for their continued great work in the face of the historic two-storm event in Duluth. The two-day snow total is the fourth largest in Duluth history, made even more difficult by the moisture content of this thick, heavy, slushy snow, and crews have done incredible work despite that challenge.” “Crews have been out in full force around the clock this week keeping routes to hospitals and main thoroughfares passable for fire trucks, ambulances, the public, etc.” “We thank our residents for your continued patience throughout these storms.” Click here for the full statement.

Meanwhile, Council President Arik Forsman posted on his Facebook page Friday evening to praise the city’s plow drivers but to also ask for feedback from his followers about the snow removal process.