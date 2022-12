Cloquet Boys Hoops Rolls Past Hibbing for 1st Win of Season

The Lumberjacks (1-3) will next host Duluth Denfeld on December 20th.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Friday, defeating Hibbing 74 to 40.

Hibbing (0-2) will host Rock Ridge on December 27th.