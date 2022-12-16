Coffee Conversation: The Gift of Local Publishing’s / Zenith Bookstore

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a special, local gift this Christmas.. Zenith Bookstore has a big case of pickings.

Co-Owner, Bob Dobrow, joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the busy holiday season and local finds in store.

Some northland authors you can find at Zenith include; Tony dierckins, Linda Legarde Grover, Leif Enger, Chris Monroe, Margi Preus, and Barton Sutter.

Zenith also kicked off its annual Jólabókaflód — the store’s take on an Icelandic Christmas Eve tradition of people exchanging books and then reading them while sipping hot chocolate.

As part of the promotion, all books purchased now are wrapped in brown paper and a piece of artisan chocolate is taped to the package.