Johnson’s Bakery Continues with Wide Variety of Christmas Cookies

DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas Cookies are always a welcome treat as the holiday approaches and there is a local bakery that’s been making cookies and much more since the 1940s.

Johnson’s Bakery has called Duluth home for nearly 80 years. It is located on West Third Street.

The son of the founders, Scott Johnson, learned the bakery business from his parents.

He’s been operating the bakery for more than four decades.

The Bakery has a long tradition of baking and having many varieties of Christmas cookies.

In fact, Scott Johnson says cookies are important part of their business all year long.

This time of year Johnson says “we go through a lot of iced cutouts, sugar cutouts, gingerbread people. We’re really low, really low on nice box cookies right now.” He says he will make a lot more tomorrow. Speaking of making more cookies, Johnson says the spritz cookies are very big sellers, and says he sells between 100 and 120 dozen each day.