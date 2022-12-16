Salvation Army Only Half Way to Goal

Time Running Out

DULUTH, Minn. — The two day snow storm did not help the Duluth Salvation Army’s efforts to raise $215,000 in its kettle drive this year.

With just eight days left in the campaign, the Salvation Army has just barely crossed the halfway mark for its 2022 kettle drive.

The total raised thus far this year is $109,000. In 2020 at this same time, the kettles had collected more than $142,000 in donations.

Cyndi Lewis the Director of Development for the Salvation Army says she’s hopeful that people dig a little deeper in their pockets to help over the next week.

On Monday, Duluth firefighters will be doing their part as they will be out all day at the Miller Hill Mall collecting donations in their boots.