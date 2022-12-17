Latest Storm Brings Ideal Slope Conditions

DULUTH, Minn.–Even though the snow brought some struggles to those in the Northland, some were eager to get back outside and hit the slopes at Spirit Mountain.

This weeks winter storm brought ideal conditions for snowboarders and skiiers. The wet, heavy powder made a perfect base to glide on and with the new, fluffy snow on top. Pros and first timers said ready, set, shred.

“We love when storms roll in. Just the excitement it brings to the hill,” said Director of Recreation Service Jon Regenold. “The wet snow that came in on Tuesday and Wednesday was really thick it provided some struggles with the lift and everything but we were able to get rolling again on Thursday and invite everybody to come play in the snow for a really good time out today.”

But the Spirit Mountain team also faced some difficulties due to the storm; including troubles with accessibility, parking, and lift operations.