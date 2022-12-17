Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey Cruises to Win Over Superior

Denfeld will be back in action, Tuesday hosting Hermantown for a 7 PM puck drop. While, Superior will look to bounce back, Tuesday hosting Rock Ridge.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys hockey team hosted the Denfeld Hunters, Saturday afternoon at Wessman Arena.

The Hunters scored two in the first period and added another in the second, to earn the 3-1 conference victory.

