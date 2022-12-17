Final Weekend of the Christmas City Express in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s the final weekend of the Christmas City Express at the St. Louis County Depot and Northshore Scenic Railroad.

The storybook experience has brought many kids, families, and those young at heart together in downtown Duluth for the event.

The Christmas City Express features a book reading in the railroad museum, a visit from a special guest, and ends with a ride up the shore along Lake Superior.

We checked in with Executive Director, Ken Buehler, who said they a record-breaking amount of tickets this year, compared to years past.

“The Christmas City Express is new, it’s local, and it’s all about Duluth. This is also our 10th anniversary, it’s just been great.”

Sunday is the final day for Christmas and train lovers to climb aboard.

