Gift Shopping at the Great Hall Marketplace

DULUTH, Minn.–Local shoppers were out and about today, putting a final bow on gifts. Some brought at the Great Hall Marketplace inside the Duluth Depot.

Over 50 vendors filled the Depot, displaying a wide range of gifts and crafts. From handmade woodworking, custom paintings, and even pottery. Artists for the Duluth Art Institute also had a special pop-up. As well as a free raffle for a chance to win prize baskets. Busy shoppers could even grab a hot drink from Duluth Coffee Company which is perfect for a December day.

“Interacting with all the people, talking with other woodworkers and seeing all the other vendors and appreciating what they do,” said Noble Woodworking Owner Todd Rice. “It’s almost sad to see some of the stuff go because you put your heart in soul into it, but you know that people appreciate it, and that’s worth it.”

The free event took place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to save some hassle there was even a spot for free gift wrapping. Nothing beats one-and-done shopping.