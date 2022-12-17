MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland

While the crews have restored power to over 3,800 customers, as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday there are still 400 customer without it.

DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in.

Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow off of trees that are blocking main power lines and causing power outages.

However, with a break in the weather conditions during the afternoon Saturday, Minnesota Power was able to use a helicopter to get an aerial view of the damage and really identify those trouble spots.

We’re told the areas most effected by power outages are mainly along the I-35 corridor. Areas like Cloquet and Moose Lake, as well as Nisswa and Park Rapids.

We’re told repairs to down power lines are expected to extend into Sunday.

For the very latest on outages and resources, check out mnpower.com.