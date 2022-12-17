Portman Youth Hockey holds First Annual Great Skate Event

DULUTH, Minn — The Portman Youth Hockey Association held its first annual Great Skate outdoor rink event.

The classic sound of sharp blades digging into fresh ice filled the air at the Portman Community Center.

Kids, parents, and community members all gathered for Portman hockey’s largest fundraising event.

The event featured a range of fun challenges for the kids, including; an obstacle course, a laps contest, a limbo and more.

It was also a day to celebrate the debut of Portman’s brand new zamboni, an early Christmas gift thanks to Sonju Two Harbors.

Not to mention, that zamboni was doing over time getting the ice spick and span after the latest winter storm here in the northland.

“This was touch-and-go all week, knowing that we were planning this months in advance and then we had this huge snowstorm. Plus, the temps were really warm. So, just the fact that we were able to come together and be here feels like a huge win,” said Member of the Great Skate Planning Committee, Laura Johnson.

The event surpassed the fundraising goal of $7,000, ultimately raising over $10,000 in donations from more than 200 donors.

Those funds will help Portman hockey pay for equipment, facilities, tournaments and other needs this season.