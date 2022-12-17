Prep Basketball: Esko Girls Earns Home Victory, Denfeld Boys Fall to Undefeated Princeton

Grand Rapids GBB Taryn Hamling and Jessica Lindstrom combined for 45 points. Two Harbors BBB's Trent Gomez tallied 31 points.

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team hosted Two Harbors, Saturday in a Polar League-Big Conference match-up.

The Eskomos started out cold but would heat up in the second half, rallying to a 70-47 win. Agates’ Karly Holm tallied 31 points, with eight three-pointers in the loss.

Meanwhile, Denfeld fell 101-69 to the undefeated Princeton Tigers, Saturday on home court.

Girls Basketball Scores:

Two Harbors 47 Esko 70 FINAL

Grand Rapids 72 North Branch 29 FINAL

The Thunderhawks were led by Taryn Hamling (24 points) and Jessica Lofstrom (21 points) who combined for 45 points.

Superior 63 Northwestern 51 FINAL

Boys Basketball Scores:

Princeton 101 Duluth Denfeld 69 FINAL

Rock Ridge 67 Crosby-Ironton 50 FINAL

Two Harbors 75 Howard Lakes-Waverly-Winsted 36 FINAL

Trent Gomez led the Agates with 31 points.