Wreaths Across America Ceremony Takes Place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw, Minnesota

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization founded in 1992 with a mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve, and teach the next generation the importance of honoring servicemembers.

SAGINAW, Minn.–Saturday is a day to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. It was National Wreaths Across America Day where veteran cemeteries across the country are honored with holiday wreaths.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization founded in 1992 with a mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve, and teach the next generation the importance of honoring servicemembers.

Now 20 years later, thousands of cemeteries get involved in laying wreaths on the headstones of veterans who have passed.

The Cemetery Administrator of the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw, Cory Johnson, said, “The real purpose of it is to honor and remember our fallen”.

Saturday those in the North Eastern Minnesota had the opportunity to participate in the national day of remembrance out on Highway 53 in Saginaw, Minnesota.

Johnson went on to say, “This year we have about 500 wreaths that are going out. Of that, we have 750 individuals that are buried here at the cemetery because veteran and spouse typically share a grave, a single wreath is placed on that gravesite”.

Dozens gathered today, including family members with loved ones that have been laid to rest in the cemetery. They were then asked to say a few words about the soldier who’s gravesite was being honored.

Johnson added, “Part of the things that are happening here today while these wreaths are being placed is folks are reading the decedents name. Not only could that be family and friends that could be a complete stranger”.

For the veterans that didn’t have any loved ones in attendance Saturday, the cemetery staff came forward to say a few words in their honor.

Johnson said, “We have what is referred to as unaccompanied veterans, that is a veteran that we worked with, either the county or the funeral home, as they weren’t able to find a loved one or a friend or anyone to kind of stand for that person and represent them in death. And even though there may not be a family member here to be able to participate, that person is remembered”.

The cemetery encourages veterans or families of veterans to contact them at (218) 520-0120 or visit their website here if they would like to be laid to rest on their grounds.

There are opportunities to sponsor a wreath to to be placed on gravesites for next year’s celebration on the third Saturday in December.