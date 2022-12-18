Cookies for Santa: Canvas Painting Class

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Pottery Burn Studio in Superior is putting on a series of holiday-themed classes through December.

Sunday’s class was Cookies for Santa, a canvas-painting class. Staff say these classes are a way for people to do something outside of the house while exploring individual creativity.

Other classes that have been put on by the studio include painting a Northern Lights Canvas and Paint Your Own Pottery.

“It’s a really great way to get to meet people and get to see what people are like as painters. So, I’ve definitely grown a lot from learning from the people that just walk through this door, even if they never done something like this before,” Canvas Class: Cookies for Santa Instructor, Sara Ahrenholz says.

This Wednesday, the studio will be hosting a Junior Canvas Class: Painting a Polar Bear.