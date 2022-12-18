Outage Map Shows Power Restored To All Minnesota Power Customers After Snowstorm

MINNESOTA — Minnesota Power’s outage map showed that power has been restored to all of its customers, days after a snowstorm knocked down lines and toppled trees that left almost 20,000 people connected to the service in the dark.

Amy Rutledge, the director of corporate communications with Minnesota Power, said in an email that “this has been a herculean effort by [Minnesota Power] crews and more than 100 mutual assistance resources and it has been an historic storm in terms of the amount of damage to our system and the sheer number of trees/limbs/branches that downed wires. ”

She added that the biggest gains in restoring power happened between Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the company estimated that 200 customers still needed power restored, and by the evening, it was.

More than 100 lineworkers were brought in from Kansas City to help with the efforts this week.

Crews and contractors also worked to shake the snow off the trees, and cut down branches bending too close to power lines.

Minnesota Power also used a helicopter to get an aerial view of the problematic areas.

The company added that they’re grateful for the patience of their customers as crews worked in tough conditions, with some residents even walking out of their homes to thank the employees restoring power.