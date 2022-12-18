UMD Basketball is Top Dog in Sweep over St. Cloud State

Both teams go into the holiday break undefeated in conference match-ups.

DULUTH, Minn.- Both UMD basketball squads hosted St. Cloud State, Sunday at home after rescheduling due to weather.

The women’s team rallied late in the final frame, finishing with a nine point advantage, posting a 55-64. Brooke Olsen led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the men’s team would earn the 84-80 overtime win. Drew Blair was stellar beyond the arc, shooting 7-11 from three point range, posting a career high of 39 points.

Both teams go into the holiday break undefeated in conference match-ups.

The Bulldogs will be back in action for a New Years Eve game against Northern State. The women’s team tips off at 1 PM, the men will follow after.