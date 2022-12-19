Annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department hosted their annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop event.

Held at target, over 30 kids from area youth services like Valley Youth Center and Lincoln Park Boys and Girls Club, paired up with an officer to spend up to $200 dollars on anything they want in the store.

Donations from this event came from the Irving Community Club donating $10,000 dollars and Target, donating $2,500.

“We’re here to build relationships with our community. This is a great way for us to show the kids that we’re here for you, we care for you. It’s definitely a change of pace from a lot of our patrol officers, you know to come up here and hang out with the kids,” Duluth Police Department West Community Officer, James Forsyth says.

A chunk of the Irving Community Club’s donation will go toward 20 families to receive a $200 gift card to Super One as well.