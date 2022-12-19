Coffee Conversation: Family Freedom Center to hold ‘Christmas at the Farm’

DULUTH, Minn — The Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services prepares to hold its first-ever ‘Christmas at the Farm’ event on December 22.

Pez Davila with the Family Freedom Center joined us on the morning show to talk about the holiday gathering.

The event will be held in the Washington Center Gym (310 N. 1st Ave W. Duluth, MN) on Dec. 22nd from 4-8pm.

Just to name a few thing you can find there.. a toy drive, classic chocolate, warm apple cider, gooey s’mores, fun crafts, cookie and ornament decorations, and more.

Not to mention — Santa will be there, and it may or may not be Pez.