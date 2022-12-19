Duluth East Boys Knock Off Denfeld in Crosstown Matchup, Superior Handles Ashland on Home Court

Duluth East (3-0) will next host Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team will get bragging rights over crosstown rival Duluth Denfeld for another year.

The Greyhounds would defeat the Hunters 88 to 46 on Monday.

In other boys basketball action, Superior would protect their home court against Ashland 86 to 39.

The Spartans will host Solon Springs on Tuesday.