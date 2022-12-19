Duluth Parks and Rec Hosts Monthly Woman’s Hike in the Snow

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the cold and snowy conditions, Duluth Parks and Recreation along with Woman’s Hike Duluth held their free monthly hike.

Monday’s hike was at the Antenna Farm Trail in the Observation Hill area, where over 20 hikers strapped up snowshoes to view the Bentleyville lights from afar. During the winter months, Duluth Parks and Rec provides snowshoes for hikers.

Recreation Specialist, Megan Lidd says these hikes are a great way to stay active during the winter.

“We’ve got a lot of snow, so it’s great to be able to use it for fun and get out and enjoy our trails. It’s okay to recreate when it’s dark out. We have to embrace the winter this time of year and it’s just so nice to get people together and go for a night hike,” Duluth Parks and Recreation Specialist, Megan Lidd says.

Duluth Parks and Rec will be hosting a Solstice Luminary hike at Hartley on Wednesday from 5 to 8.