Duluth Salvation Army Predicted To Not Meet Goal In 2022 Red Kettle Season

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Salvation Army is way behind and not projected to meet its goal of $215,000 in its Red Kettle season this year.

The Salvation Army has been raising money for over a month now. Due to weather and inflation rates, the Director of Development said in a press release she doesn’t have much hope of reaching their kettle goal.

She believes this could impact how much the Salvation Army can help the community in the upcoming year.

Currently they have a little over $120,000.

There is still time to help out as there are more events going on such as Christmas Distribution Days happening this week.

To donate directly, you can visit their website.