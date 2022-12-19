FedEx Addresses ‘Weather-Related’ Service Delays In Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. — FedEx is addressing delays within the Twin Ports by attributing the issue with the recent snow storms.
The following statement was sent to FOX 21 Monday evening:
“We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers as we work to address temporary weather-related service delays in the Duluth area. The safety of all FedEx team members remains our top priority and we have implemented contingency plans to help restore service levels in affected areas. Customers with questions about their shipments can engage with customer service by visiting www.fedex.com.”