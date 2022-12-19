Final January 6th Hearing

The U.S. House committee has been investigating the violent insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and held a final hearing at 12 p.m. Monday. The committee voted on possible criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The final report will be published Wednesday. The referral is from the Associated Press below.

(AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has unveiled a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump, citing evidence that it says merits prosecution by the Justice Department.

Among the crimes the panel cited are obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding in an insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The referral has mostly symbolic import, and it will ultimately be up to the Justice Department, which has been conducting its own investigation, to decide what charges if any to bring.