Road-Rage Incident Ends In Gunfire In Morgan Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a road-rage incident that ended in gunfire Monday evening.

The call for help came in around 7 p.m. on the 1000-block of 87th Avenue West in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The reporting party told police a driver followed them to their home and began smashing their vehicle’s windows out with a baseball bat, according to police.

The reporting party went inside their home to get a gun and then fired it into the ground when police say the driver advanced toward the reporting party and threatened to kill.

The driver left the scene.

Nobody was hurt.

The investigation continued Monday night.