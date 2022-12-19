St. Louis County Plow Drivers Among Teamsters To Authorize Intent To Strike

DULUTH, Minn. — Teamsters Local 320, which represents plow drivers and other public works employees with St. Louis County, voted Monday night to authorize an intent to strike. Union President Erik Skoog told FOX 21 the vote was 99 percent in favor for the potential strike.

Skoog said the only change in the offer over the weekend by email was a 25-cent-an-hour special-use allowance, which adds up to roughly $500. But Skoog said that only includes 3/4 of the 170 members of the Public Works Department.

Here are the three main areas the union continues to be concerned about:

The union wants a four percent raise each year for the next three, compared to the three percent pay increase offered by the county.

The union wants $500 payments each year, while the county wants a one-time payment of $400.

And finally, the union says it’s being offered $150 each year for cold-weather gear when they are requested $500 each year.

Skoog did not say Monday night when the union would file the petition of intent to strike with the state, which then initiates a 10-day cooling off period before a strike date is set.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County released the following statement Monday evening: