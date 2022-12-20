Coffee Conversation: Final Stretch of ‘Zoo Lights’ at the Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. — The ‘Zoo Lights’ holiday event is back for a 2nd year at the Lake Superior Zoo.

On Tuesday, Caroline Routley joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the festive event.

A glimpse of what you might find onsite: an expanded light display, Santa, free s’mores, hot cocoa, and giant inflatable animals.

Not to mention, its the final stretch of this event for the season.

The last dates to check it out are Dec. 23, 30, and 31 from 5-8pm.

Tickets are $5 each.