Drew Blair Named NSIC North Division Player of the Week

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD guard Drew Blair was named NSIC North Division Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The redshirt senior had a career day against St. Cloud State on Sunday. 39 points on 13 of 20 shooting from the field.

They’re must be something special against playing the Huskies because he previously put up 38 against SCSU just a month ago.

This is the 3rd time in his Bulldog career that Blair has been named the NSIC North Division Player of the Week.

UMD returns to action on New Year’s Eve against Northern State.