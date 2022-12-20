Duluth Salvation Army Hosts Annual Christmas Distribution Event

DULUTH, Minn. — A generous donation event was happening in Duluth Tuesday, at the Salvation Army.

The Duluth Salvation Army puts on an annual Christmas distribution event where toys are given to children and a full Christmas dinner is provided.

653 families will be served, and kids will get 4 toys each through Christmas.

The Director of Development said as soon as they asked the community for help in donating gifts, the toys came pouring in. She says to see that kind of response from the community is amazing, and so is seeing the looks on people’s faces when picking up gifts.

“I mean it’s so amazing when you see the looks on people’s faces and they are so grateful. They’re so grateful, they’re like ‘thank you so much I couldn’t have done this for my children without you.’ And that makes it all worth it for us,” said Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development.

The Duluth Salvation Army is always looking for donations. Their annual Red Kettle season is still going on so be sure to donate if you see one.

If you’d like to donate directly visit their website.