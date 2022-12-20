Former Bulldog Justin Richards’ Contract Converted by Blue Jackets

Richards has one career game in the NHL. That being back in 2021 with the New York Rangers.

COLUMBUS, OH.- Former Bulldog Justin Richards will have a chance to be called up to the NHL this season.

On Monday, the Columbus Blue Jackets converted Richards contract to a one year, two way deal.

Richards has spent time with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL this season.

In 23 games played, he’s registered 17 points.

