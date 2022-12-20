Hermantown and Grand Rapids Pick Up Conference Road Wins

Hermantown's Wyatt Carlson posted a hat-trick.

DULUTH, Minn.- A section championship rematch at the Heritage Center tonight, between Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld.

Wyatt Carlson led the Hawks with a hat trick, on the way to a dominating 8-1 win.

Both teams will be back in action Thursday. Hermantown will hit the road for a game against Orono, for a 7 PM puck drop. While, the Hunters will face off with Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center at 7 PM.

In Cloquet, the Lumberjacks hosted the Thunderhawks of Grand Rapids.

The Thunderhawks had a big second period to earn themselves the 4-1 win over the Lumberjacks.

Grand Rapids will host Denfeld on Thursday and CEC will welcome in Mounds View.