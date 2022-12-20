Minnesota Power, SWL&P ‘Ready To Respond’ To Second Multi-Day Storm In One Week

DULUTH, Minn. – With another major winter storm on the way Wednesday, crews with Minnesota Power and Superior Water Light and Power are once again on standby for whatever the multi-day storm will bring.

A Wednesday arrival means crews will be back at it just three days since they wrapped up four days of power restoration for nearly 20,000 customers.

A spokesperson for the company said Tuesday that the biggest worry is the high winds and brutal temperatures taking down snow-loaded trees and powerlines.

But in the meantime, crews have been taking proactive measures by trimming or removing any trees showing a significant threat to power lines.

Crews from outside the area may be called in again if conditions warrant, but Minnesota Power officials said resources will be limited this time around because severe weather is predicted for much of the country this week — from historic arctic air to blizzards.

Below are links to resources from Minnesota Power, which is part of a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.