Recent Snowfall Will Affect Lake Ice Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. — As the mercury drops well below freezing, many people including ice fishers and snowmobilers begin to get excited about lakes freezing over. It is important to remember that just because you can’t see the water, it may not be safe out on the frozen lake, particularly with all the new snow we have received recently.

The snow acts like a blanket in keeping the water warm. The frigid air will freeze the snow on top before the water below. Accumulating snow is also added weight to existing ice which reduces the additional load it can handle whether it is a small recreational vehicle or an ice shanty.

“Make sure you check for yourself what the current ice conditions are in your specific location that you’re going to be at. Things like wind, temperature, snow, rivers and ponds coming into lakes, things like that, can all affect the ice conditions,” said DNR conservation officer Andrew Ladzinski.

Ice is stronger than snowpack and you want to be sure the ice itself is the recommended thickness for your activity before enjoying your day out on the lake.