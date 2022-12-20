Women’s Care Center Celebrates The Holidays With Annual Open House Toy Giveaway

DULUTH, Minn. — The Women’s Care Center in Duluth was overflowing with gifts and holiday spirit during their annual open house toy giveaway Tuesday.

Gifts for all ages were donated by the community in order to make this event happen.

The Center serves their clients first and then opens their arms to the public by having people come in and choose gifts for their children. There was even free cookies and Santa Claus made a visit.

The Care Center’s executive director says this is the best day of the year for them as they love to support the community.

“So, every day we serve our community. We want to help and educate our community. At Christmas it’s even more special for us. We love to give to our community and support the little ones who might not get anything at Christmas if it weren’t for our generous donations,” said Debbie Ellingsen, Executive Director.

Over 200 children will receive gifts this year.

The Women’s Care Center supports women and babies by offering free services and education. To learn more about the center, check out their website.