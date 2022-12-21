Bulldogs to Name Hockey Press Box After Long Time Communications Director Bob Nygaard

A permanent plaque and signage will be installed outside the press box, located on the main concourse of AMSOIL Arena.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD will ring in the new year by doing something special for a long time communications director.

Prior to the January 7th game against Bemidji State, UMD will name the hockey press box after Bob Nygaard with a special ceremony.

Nygaard is one of the longest serving members in Bulldog athletic staff history.

He oversaw all media and public relations efforts for UMD athletics from 1983 all the way up to 2020.

A permanent plaque and signage will be installed outside the press box, located on the main concourse of AMSOIL Arena.