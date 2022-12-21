Coffee Conversation: CHUM Homeless Community Vigil / Warming Center

DULUTH, Minn. — CHUM to hold Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall, Christmas Eve.

It’s an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, while also drawing attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis.

CHUM Street Outreach Worker, Deb Holman, joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the Homeless Community Vigil and the CHUM Warming Center.

The vigil is taking place Dec. 24 at 12:00 pm at Duluth City Hall.

For more information on CHUM and the many aspects it offers, click here.