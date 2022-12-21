Former Bulldog Sydney Brodt Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic

NORFOLK, Virginia.- A former Bulldog women’s hockey standout can now call herself an all-star.

Minnesota Whitecaps forward Sydney Brodt was named to the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday.

Brodt is in her first season with the Whitecaps after claiming MVP honors with Linkoping in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League last year.

In 10 games played, Brodt has 3 goals and 3 assists for the Whitecaps so far.

Back in her days with the Bulldogs, she was a three time captain from 2016 to 2020.

She’s also won gold with team USA at the 2019 world championship.

The classic will take place January 16th in Norfolk, Virginia.