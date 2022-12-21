Gov. Walz Appoints Ida Rukavina As IRRRB Commissioner

Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Ida Rukavina as the next Commissioner of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation.

“I am excited to announce that Ida Rukavina will serve as the next Commissioner of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation,” Walz said. “With extensive experience serving schools, townships, and cities on the Iron Range, she is dedicated to ensuring that local communities in northeastern Minnesota have the resources they need to thrive.”

“I am honored for this opportunity from Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan to serve the people of the northland in this role as Commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation,” said Ida Rukavina. “I am looking forward to working with people and communities of the Taconite Assistance Area to continue working towards a future which includes jobs that support families, a strong educational system, and thriving cities and towns.”

Ida Rukavina was born and raised on the Iron Range. She is the executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS). Rukavina is the daughter of the late longtime Minnesota lawmaker Tom Rukavina.