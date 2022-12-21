Hucklebeary Shares Tips On Gift Wrapping Around The Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is just a few days away, have you finished wrapping all your gifts?

At Hucklebeary Gift Shop, they provide gift wrapping for those who need a little help. They also have a large selection of wrapping paper and supplies ready for you if you plan to do it yourself.

Fox 21 spoke with the owner of Hucklebeary, Emily Ekstrom on tips and tricks for getting those presents ready for the special day.

Ekstrom said, “Keep it in a box. Gift wrapping will be so much easier if you keep the box. So, like even if something was mailed to you in that bigger box, keep that. It’s much easier to wrap a box than it is any other shape.”

She also has tips for when you’re taping up those boxes.

“Another thing that I, a little secret tool for gift wrapping is double sided sticky tape will be your best friend. That is the key for a seamless gift wrap but just remember it’s the thought that counts. So however, your wrap something, put your own spin on it, make it unique and feel good about to when you’re giving a gift to someone else,” said Ekstrom.

Hucklebeary hopes to offer a gift-wrapping workshop in the near future, but if you’re in a pinch and need some tips now, check out their Instagram for the how-to video,

They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Christmas day, and on Christmas Eve 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.