Minnesota DNR Announces Updated Wolf Management Plan

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota DNR has released the updated wolf management plan that it will be using over the next ten years.

If the wolf is delisted for protection by the federal government, the department says the plan includes a framework for how it will make decisions about wolf hunting or trapping.

The agency says the plan details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, their legal status, tribal perspectives, and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves.

