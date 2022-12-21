Northern Star: Chloe Johnson

Chloe is ranked first in the country for the class of 2028 by ASGR, an organization who's focus is on exposing the best girls basketball players in the U.S. to college recruitment opportunities, but despite that she knows there is still room for improvement.

DULUTH, Minn.- Live, sleep and breath basketball. That’s what the Marshall Hilltoppers, leading scorer, 13-year old Chloe Johnson lives by. It’s because of that dedication, her talents have gained recognition on a national scale.

Chloe, a seventh grader on the Marshall girls varsity basketball team is far beyond her years. She’s ranked first in the country for the class of 2028 by ASGR, an organization who’s focus is on exposing the best girls basketball players in the U.S. to college recruitment opportunities, but despite that she knows there is still room for improvement.

“Well I just know I can get better because there’s a lot of things I’m not great at yet. And I don’t really care too much about rankings, I just want to win as a team, so I just keep getting better for my team,” says Chloe.

Chloe was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in the fourth grade. Rather than letting that defeat her, she uses it to her advantage, spending countless hours in the gym, studying film and using the game as her outlet.

“I play a lot more than people because I don’t think about my OCD, so I just get in the gym a lot more than people. I don’t find other things as interesting as basketball, it just like helps me a lot, gets my mind off things and when I feel like I’m getting better it’s just fun knowing I’m getting better at something,” says Chloe.

Marshall head coach, CJ Osuchukwu has known Chloe since she was in the second grade, and has been a pivotal part in her development, often pushing her to to reach her highest protentional.

“It’s been a long time coming to actually see on the court competing. She has a really good feel for the game, what I mean by that is the little things that you don’t see a typical 12-13 year old doing. Maybe making a cross court pass or making a skip pass, feeling the defense out, her being in the right spots at the right time. Her maturity of the game has been real special to see,” says Osuchukwu.

“CJ, I’ve known him since I was really young so, I think when I’m not getting pushed, I’m not getting better so he makes me feel like I’m always getting better,” says Chloe.

For Chloe, basketball is a way of life and one day dreams of playing at the highest level for women’s basketball there is, the WNBA. Before she can reach that goal, she plans to suit up for a division I program and is already having discussions with coaches.

“I really want to go D1 and I’ve talked to a couple coaches. It’s fun knowing that they’re watching you and I feel like, coaches are calling because they like my game and they know it will translate to college well,” Chloe says.

The Hilltoppers will return to the court following the holiday break, when they take on Superior at home, January 10.