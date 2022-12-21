Open House For New Youth Center In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — In Superior the Human Development Center hosted an open house showcasing its new youth center.

The newly renovated space is now home to the “Project Reach Out” program, which supports youth and their families during difficult times.

The center provides an area for youth to relax, with board games, movies, and even a new gaming system. After school kids can stop by for a warm meal and gather supplies. There are even plans for art and cooking classes for the youth members.

“To be able to serve youth 24 hours a day. 7 days a week, through our crisis line and then to have all of the services in one building is really exciting for our community. Just heartwarming that so many people are reaching out, so I want to incorporate that into our activities so youth can not only all the resources, they need but have fun when they come here,” said Tanya Nelson, Project Reach Out Supervisor.

Starting in January the center will be open Monday through Friday.

They are also looking for donations, mainly jeans, winter coats, and hygiene products. Most services are offered for free or a minimal fee.