Over $200,000 Donated To Local Organizations From Vatican Unveiled Exhibit

DULUTH, Minn. — Over $200,000 was raised during Vatican Unveiled, a historic collection of rare artifacts that was exhibited at the DECC this last summer. And the proceeds were presented Wednesday morning, just in time for Christmas.

Vatican Unveiled is the largest collection of papal artifacts outside of Rome. A local priest from Duluth named Father Richard Kunst curated the collection and donated it as a fundraiser for 2 organizations.

Stella Maris Academy and Star of the North Maternity Home received $110,466 each. When picking which organizations to donate to the Chairperson of the Committee said it was an easy decision.

“Both were equally important. Both are going through major capitol campaigns, and they have a lot of infrastructure that they build out. So, that was the reason you know, it always come down to kids right. So, being able to help toddlers and infants through Star of the North and then kids you know grades pre-k up to 9th and to be able to help them with their education,” said Monica Henderson, Chairperson of Vatican Unveiled.

Currently, the Vatican Unveiled Committee is planning what to do with the exhibit next, and is very excited to move it forward.