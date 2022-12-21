WisDOT Provides Winter Driving Trips Ahead Of Winter Storm

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a warning for drivers ahead of the winter storm.

“Know before you go,” meaning be 100% prepared before venturing out by having enough gas, warm clothes, and blankets.

In case you get stranded they say to double check your cell phone battery and grab a car charger. And if you find yourself in white-out conditions the State Patrol says to pull over, throw on those hazards, and try to wait for conditions to ease up or help to arrive.

Drivers can download the 511 Wisconsin app for travel alerts.