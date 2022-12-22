Airport Travel During the Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. – The arctic blast is disrupting air travel all across the U.S. More than 2,000 U.S. flights were canceled by mid-afternoon Thursday and 5,300 delayed flights.

At the Duluth International Airport there has been only one cancellation Thursday, which is a flight from Chicago. Airport officials tell us the snow team has been busy cleaning the runways.

As for air traffic, Duluth has seen a 14 percent increase this holiday season compared to last year.

“Our snow crew, they have been fantastic. They’ve been working countless hours making sure that everything is safe here and we’re able to stay open. As a regional airport we need those planes to be able to land so we can load up our passengers and get them on their way,” Duluth Airport Authority Director of Communications and Marketing, Natalie Baker says.

For those who are traveling to or from DLH within the next couple of days, the Duluth Airport Authority recommends checking in with airlines for the most up to date information. And, the TSA says get to the airport early and be ready for last-minute changes.