City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.

PRESS RELEASE:

City of Duluth crews are prepared to respond to storm issues this week. As the City does with any forecasted weather, crews are prepared to respond as appropriate to the forecasted weather.

The City currently has and will continue to have crews out plowing roads in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Policy (found here: https://duluthmn.gov/snow/how-the-city-plows-streets/ ). Additionally, this storm’s potential for high winds and extreme cold may bring many dynamic issues that our crews are prepared to respond to if and when needed.

Unless otherwise communicated, City facilities (including Duluth library locations) will remain open on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As a reminder, in observance of the upcoming holiday, City facilities will be closed to the public on Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022.

Similar to the action taken by the City during the 2016 wind storm that caused power outages across various neighborhoods in Duluth and surrounding areas, the City of Duluth can and will take measures to assure the safety of its residents. Actual conditions will dictate the particular measures taken. Ahead of this week’s forecast, the City’s emergency management team have been in communication with St. Louis County, the National Weather Service, Minnesota Power, and the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC) to prepare for any eventuality. This could include asking the DECC to open a warming center in AMSOIL Arena for residents to utilize. Additional measures could include ensuring that Minnesota Power has whatever emergency response resources they need to allow their power restoration crews to do their work safely and quickly. To report a power outage or downed power line in the Duluth city limits, please do so at: https://mnpower.com/OutageCenter/OutageMap .

Additionally, the City has confirmed with local partners that the warming center for people experiencing homelessness will remain open during their regular operating hours. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, the warming center will be open for 24 hours. The warming center is a safe, overnight drop-in for people who are experiencing homelessness or stranded during Duluth’s cold winter months. The Warming Center is located at the old Lincoln Park Senior Center (2014 West Third Street, Duluth, MN 55806). It will open every night through the middle of April from 6 pm to 8 am. For more information, please visit: https://www.chumduluth.org/warmingcentervolunteers.htm

Residents can also take measures to keep themselves prepared in cases of short-term power outages, such as:

Use space heaters with proper ventilation and caution, keeping at least three feet around them clear from any material, furniture, etc. Keep flashlights, candles and firesafe containers, extra blankets and clothing layers, hats, mittens, and winter footwear on hand in a central location so you can find it all quickly in the dark, if necessary. Check in on your family, friends, and neighbors and relocate to a household that might still have power. Offer your home to friends, family, and neighbors if you still have power and they do not.

The City of Duluth will utilize both social media and local broadcast and newspaper media outlets to convey emergency information as we are able. Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or view our press releases at https://duluthmn.gov/communications/press-releases/communications-office/.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for Northland alert at: https://duluthmn.gov/northlandalert/ .